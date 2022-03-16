NSE IFSC-SGX Connect: TCS BaNCS to provide tech solution to SGX

It is a win-win for everyone, for market participants who are trading on Nifty, for NSE, for GIFT City, for India and of course for SGX, R Vivekanand, Global Head - BFSI, Platforms and Products, TCS said.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been chosen by Singapore Exchange, that is SGX, to power the trading link program between itself and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). TCS, through its 'BaNCS' for securities trading, will provide the entire technology solution. R Vivekanand, Global Head - BFSI, Platforms and Products, TCS discussed more on this.

This is strategic for India to be able to bring the Nifty trading transactions into the NSE-IFSC and to the GIFT City, he said.

It is a win-win for everyone, for market participants who are trading on Nifty, for NSE, for GIFT City, for India and of course for SGX, he added.

According to him, this is a unique programme, which showcases the company’s abilities. “When you can deliver such programmes, you show the best of your capabilities to the market and that results in downstream opportunities,” he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

