Non-power sector companies hit by coal supply shortages

Coal supply to power companies has improved but sectors are staring at a shortfall. Data shows no improvement in supply to coal dependent companies in the non-power sector over the last 6 months.

The non-power sector like aluminium, textiles, sponge iron, steel and others have seen a decrease in number of coal rakes supplied by Coal India.

CNBC-TV18 also learns that several associations from aluminium, textiles, sponge iron, steel, are again writing to the Prime Minister on the coal crisis.

