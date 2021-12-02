No impact of new COVID variant on business as yet: Caplin Point

Vivek Siddharth, COO, Caplin Point Labs said they are extremely bullish on their US business and all options are on the table with regards to what they would do with it 5-6 years down the line. They could look at a buyback or an IPO depending on how the business is doing at that point of time and overall market opportunities.

Vivek Siddharth, COO, Caplin Point Labs said so far they haven’t seen any impact of the new COVID19 variant on the business and in most of the markets they operate in, things are back to normal. He further said they would look at passing on higher costs with regards to freight etc to the customers.

Talking about their US business, he said it is already a subsidiary of Caplin , we own about 75 percent and another 25 percent is through our investment partners Fidelity. So all options are on the table at this point.

“We remain extremely bullish on the US business. What we are going to do with it say five-six years down the line - it could be a buyback, it could be an IPO but it all depends on how the business is doing at that point in, in coordination with what the overall market opportunities look like,”said Siddharth.