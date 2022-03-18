No exposure to Russia and Ukraine, says Jindal Worldwide

Jindal Worldwide does not have any exposure to Russia and Ukraine, Gaurav Davda, head of corporate finance and strategic initiatives and spokesperson, told CNBC-TV18.

He said that there is no impact of higher commodity prices as well, as the company is sitting on enough inventory.

Talking about the price hikes, he said that the company has taken a price hike of 35 percent this year and will have to take 8-10 percent more price hikes if commodity inflation continues.

The current debt of the company stands at Rs 500 crore and will add Rs 150 crore worth of debt in the first half of FY23 for capex.

