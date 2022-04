Commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam says that there is no discussion on operationalising a Rupee-Rouble arrangement for trading with Russia. His comments come days after the Reserve Bank of India clarified that there is no platform to facilitate the Rupee-Rouble trade.

Commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam says that there is no discussion on operationalising a Rupee-Rouble arrangement for trading with Russia. His comments come days after the Reserve Bank of India clarified that there is no platform to facilitate the Rupee-Rouble trade, but added that they were in discussions with stakeholders in this matter.

