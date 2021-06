VIDEOS

Business

Updated : June 01, 2021 22:56:02 IST

Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is all set for a makeover.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) has shortlisted 9 bidders for the redevelopment work.

Anu Sharma reports that the project cost is about Rs 1640 crore and the shortlisted bidders include marquee names like Godrej Properties, Kalpataru Power, Oberoi Realty, GMR Enterprises, Adani Railways Transport among others.