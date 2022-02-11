New tech adoption increasing dramatically: ABB India

ABB India has observed that in the last couple of years the absorption of new technology and absorption of technology with the high quality has seen a dramatic increase and absorption both in the public sector units as well as in the private sector units, said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and MD of ABB India.

ABB India has seen a marked increase in replacing the old energy efficient or inefficient equipment with more energy efficient equipment, Sharma added.

He believes smart meter market will expand and the company will see good volumes there.

“The government’s focus as well as trend in the smart meters market direction is quite clear. We need to allow this market to mature and we continue to participate in it,” he said.

Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and MD and TK Sridhar, CFO of ABB India also discussed the Q3FY22 earnings fine print and the business outlook.

