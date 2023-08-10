homevideos Newsbusiness NewsNew age businesses changing global trends in business litigation: Legal Experts

New age businesses changing global trends in business litigation: Legal Experts

CNBCTV 18
1 Min Read

By Nisha Poddar  Aug 10, 2023 5:12:23 PM IST (Published)

One of the top global litigation expert John Quinn and India’s leading corporate lawyer, Cyril Shroff tell CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar that new age businesses like digital commerce, renewable energy along with new corporate governance standards like ESG are changing litigation trends.

One of the top global litigation expert John Quinn and India’s leading corporate lawyer, Cyril Shroff tell CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar that new age businesses like digital commerce, renewable energy along with new corporate governance standards like Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) are changing litigation trends.
Law is evolving on business litigation front with new set of disputes and challenges coming to the fore with new kinds of businesses. Intellectual Property laws also are going through a change with new clash with Generative AI.
Legal experts also shared that Artificial Intelligence is also transforming the legal profession where firms will prefer tech-savvy lawyers.

For full interview, watch accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Big Dealcorporate law

Recommended Articles

View All

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read

RBI holds repo rate, but experts suggest this may be the best time to book your fixed deposits

Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Monetary Policy — here's why it is important to decipher RBI’s liquidity strategy

Aug 10, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Carbon Credit Trading Scheme — India’s bold step towards net zero

Aug 10, 2023 IST5 Min Read