New age businesses changing global trends in business litigation: Legal Experts

One of the top global litigation expert John Quinn and India’s leading corporate lawyer, Cyril Shroff tell CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar that new age businesses like digital commerce, renewable energy along with new corporate governance standards like Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) are changing litigation trends.

Law is evolving on business litigation front with new set of disputes and challenges coming to the fore with new kinds of businesses. Intellectual Property laws also are going through a change with new clash with Generative AI.

Legal experts also shared that Artificial Intelligence is also transforming the legal profession where firms will prefer tech-savvy lawyers.

