NCL Industries increases cement price by Rs 30 per bag; demand strong but diesel prices a headwind

Cement stocks have been under pressure lately as raw material costs spike. CNBC-TV18 learned that cement prices in the south may be hiked. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 K Ravi, MD of NCL Industries said they have increased cement price by Rs 30 per bag and they expect strong demand in cement but worried about diesel prices.

K Ravi, MD of NCL Industries said, “Yes, around Rs 30 per bag is the increase we have taken now on Friday.”

He added, “With this price increase we have a reasonable margin. I would say this Rs 30 per bag is almost Rs 600 EBITDA per tonne and this comfortable now for at least some more time to come.”

On cement demand Ravi said, “As far as cement demand is concerned it is still good. I don't foresee any problem, but the diesel prices is that is what we are worried if it goes up our transportation cost goes up, our raw material costs they go up.”

