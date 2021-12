eSense Learning - a wholly owned subsidiary of Navneet Education - is all set to acquire 14.29 percent in sporting services. Gnanesh Gala, MD of Navneet Education discussed what this entails for the company and how this acquisition is expected to contribute to the company's bottom line.

