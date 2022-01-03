NALCO: CMD Sridhar Patra expects supply-demand gap to widen in 2022

NALCO expects the supply-demand gap to widen in 2022 in the aluminium market, Sridhar Patra, chairman and managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

The past year has seen wild swings in aluminium prices, up 42 percent for the year even after prices have cooled around 12 percent from the peak. National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a key aluminium player, has also seen over 130 percent upmove in its stock price in 2021.

According to Patra, a mismatch in the global aluminium market can keep prices elevated and expect prices to hover around USD 2,600-2,700 per tonne.

On business, he expects the results of Q3FY22 to beat the numbers of Q2FY22.

Patra also said that once Utkal coal blocks commence production, the company will save costs versus open market purchases.

