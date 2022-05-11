N Chandrasekaran reveals 5-megatrends that could shape the future of business and society

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has spotted 5 megatrends that he believes will shape the future of businesses and society. Speaking at a CII event Chandrasekaran said data technology is separating the top companies from the rest.

He added, Tata group itself is integrating data and artificial intelligence into its core business strategies as well.

According to Chandrasekaran, supply chains have to be redesigned for resiliency and not just efficiency. He expects India to play a leadership role in fulfilling the void created in global supply chain.

Third megatrend he said is sustainability, adding that the global support for businesses that are climate friendly is increasing from across stakeholders and India needs to participate in these new breakthrough technologies.

The other two trends according to Chandrasekaran are global talent pool and health & wellness.

