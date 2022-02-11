N Chandra gets a 2nd term; experts decode the road ahead

Tata Group's marathon man N Chandrasekaran gets another 5 years at the Bombay House corner office. The Tata Sons board has re-appointed him as the executive chairman for another five years. To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to Amit Chandra, Former Member of Tata Sons Board; Zia Mody, Founding & Senior Partner at AZB & Partners; Gopal Jain, Senior Lawyer of Supreme Court; VR Mehta, Former Trustee at Dorabji Tata Trust; and Vallabh Bhanshali, Chairman of ENAM Group.

Tata Group's marathon man N Chandrasekaran gets another 5 years at the Bombay House corner office. The Tata Sons board has re-appointed him as the executive chairman for another five years. In a statement, Chandra said he was delighted at the opportunity.

An avid photographer who is fond of long-distance running, Chandra's elevation to the Tata Sons top job came in the aftermath of Cyrus Mistry's acrinomonious exit. Until then, Chandra, a trusted lieutenant of the Tatas, had helmed TCS, the crown jewel of the group.

But in the last five years with Chandra at the helm, Tata Group has seen rapid growth. The market cap of Tata companies have risen by 188 percent - it now stands at over 22 lakh crore.

Chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, a special invitee to the board meeting, expressed his satisfaction on performance of Tata Group under Chandra's leadership.

