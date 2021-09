After over a year of being closed due to the pandemic, multiplexes are betting on their food and beverage business to tow them out of their troubles.

Going to the movies used to be about popcorn and a movie, it then became about snacks and a movie… and now, after over a year of being closed due to the pandemic, multiplexes are betting on their food and beverage business to tow them out of their troubles. CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta reports that players like Inox and PVR are looking at becoming places from where you can order food.

