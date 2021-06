VIDEOS

June 16, 2021

Curefit founder and Tata Digital president Mukesh Bansal, BigBasket founder Hari Menon and Ankur Verma of Tata Sons have joined 1MG's board.

Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikanth reports that Bansal will be the new chairman of the board. The move comes days after Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in the e-pharma firm.