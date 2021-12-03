Morepen Labs to strengthen anti-allergy portfolio, supply Allegra generic to US market

Sushil Suri, MD of Morepen Labs said the company would be -strengthening its anti-allergy portfolio. The company will supply Allegra generic to the US market and since it is a generic drug, they can start exporting it, he said, adding that they have got approval as a second source.

The company will supply Allegra generic to the US market and since it is a generic drug, they can start exporting it, said Suri, adding that they have got approval as a second source. Currently, they are waiting for validation approval. This will be the fifth approval for the US market, four of which are anti-allergy drugs, he said.

“Whatever little capacities we have now those will be doubled up and the US market exports would start,” he specified in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He said the company has seen a 36 percent growth in medical devices in Q2 due to people undertaking home testing. On the lookout for a private equity investor in medical devices, said Suri.

