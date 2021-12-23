Mold-Tek Packaging raises Rs 100 crore via QIP

Mold-Tek Packaging has raised Rs 103.6 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP). Janumahanti Laxman Rao, Chairman and Managing Director at Mold-Tek Packaging discussed this further.

Mold-Tek Packaging—the manufacturer of injection-moulded lubes, paints, and food products, among others—has raised over Rs 103 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP), said Janumahanti Laxman Rao, Chairman and Managing Director at Mold-Tek Packaging. Marquee funds like Goldman Sachs India Equity, White Oak India Equity Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee and ICICI Prudential Smallcap have invested in this issue. The company aims to reach a 7-10 percent market share in the next three-four years in the injection blow moulding segment.

