  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Business
VIDEOS
Business

MobiKwik launches Blue American Express Card: Here're details

Updated : November 10, 2020 08:23 PM IST

One of India’s largest digital credit platforms, MobiKwik has launched a prepaid card for India called the 'MobiKwik Blue American Express Card'. The venture claims to be the first non-bank Indian company to become a member of the American Express network and issue cards in India.

American Express is an investor in MobiKwik through Amex Ventures, its strategic investment group. To know more on this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Upasana Taku, Co-Founder and COO of MobiKwik.

Also, watch Omkar Rai, Director General of STPI talk about the Rs 100 crore fund of funds that the company is going to set up to provide financial support to startups.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement