MobiKwik launches Blue American Express Card: Here're details

Updated : November 10, 2020 08:23 PM IST

One of India’s largest digital credit platforms, MobiKwik has launched a prepaid card for India called the 'MobiKwik Blue American Express Card'. The venture claims to be the first non-bank Indian company to become a member of the American Express network and issue cards in India.

American Express is an investor in MobiKwik through Amex Ventures, its strategic investment group. To know more on this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Upasana Taku, Co-Founder and COO of MobiKwik.

Also, watch Omkar Rai, Director General of STPI talk about the Rs 100 crore fund of funds that the company is going to set up to provide financial support to startups.