Meta India, formerly Facebook unveils its new office in Gurugram

Meta, formerly known as Facebook has unveiled its new office in Gurugram. Speaking at the launch event, Meta India MD Ajit Mohan said that the flagship office was a testimony to their commitment to the nation. He said that there was a huge canvas for Facebook to be an ally for India.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook has unveiled its new office in Gurugram. It is said to be the company's first standalone office in Asia and will house various teams from Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram.

Speaking at the launch event, Meta India MD Ajit Mohan said that the flagship office was a testimony to their commitment to the nation. He said that there was a huge canvas for Facebook to be an ally for India.

Minister of state for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told CNBC-TV18 that big tech intermediaries need to be accountable to customers for their content and added that he did not feel that Indian regulations were holding back social media companies.

Watch video for more.