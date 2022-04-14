Media Dialogues in conversation with Wavemaker on ‘Not Just a Cadbury’ ad campaign

In this episode of Media Dialogue, the spotlight is on a media agency that is making waves. It has just picked up the Agency of the Year Award and the top prize the Grand EMVIE at the Bombay Ad Club’s EMVIEs or Awards for Best Use of Media.

In this episode of Media Dialogue, the spotlight is on a media agency that is making waves. It has just picked up the Agency of the Year Award and the top prize the Grand EMVIE at the Bombay Ad Club’s EMVIEs or Awards for Best Use of Media.

Wavemaker captured the zeitgeist and harnessed all the new digital tools available perfectly for Cadbury's ‘Not Just a Cadbury’ ad campaign, not one but two years running.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Anuradha SenGupta, Vishal Jacob, chief digital officer; Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer at Wavemaker India and Ajay Gupte, CEO-South Asia at Wavemaker spoke at length about this breakthrough piece of work and discussed the massive shifts in the media landscape and how that's affecting the business of media agencies.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video