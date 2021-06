VIDEOS

Updated : June 25, 2021 23:08:47 IST

According to the EY report on the media and entertainment sector, the TV business shrunk by 13 percent in the past year and the big deal at least in the popular imagination if not on the P&L is streaming.

So, all legacy TV companies have pivoted to ad streaming services and are working overtime to play by the new rules of the game.

To understand what these rules are and how companies are navigating the current economic environment, Anuradha Sengupta spoke to Megha Tata, MD of South Asia at Discovery Communications; Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO of Tata Sky and Punit Misra, President of content and international markets at ZEE.