Mazagon Dock targets Rs 5,000 cr revenue in FY22, eyes 10-15% topline growth in FY23

Sanjeev Singhal, Director Finance at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders spoke to CNBC-TV18 to discuss their business outlook.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjeev Singhal, Director Finance at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders talked about their business outlook.

On FY22 revenues Singhal said they are targeting revenues around Rs 5,000 crore and 10-15 percent growth in 22-23.

On EBITDA margins he said, “My order book consists of the nomination based orders so there won’t be a significant change in terms of EBITDA margin, although the volume is going up in absolute numbers, definitely numbers will be rising.”

For full management commentary, watch the video.