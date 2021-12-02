Mars Wrigley bets big on emerging markets for growth; may expand India operations

Mars Wrigley now aims to boost their presence across emerging markets in particular and is looking at a multi-pronged approach. That's not all, the conglomerate is also looking at a higher penetration into the India market.

Mars Wrigley, the world's leading chocolate, chewing gum, mint and fruity confection manufacturer has its eyes set on changing the way people snack in emerging markets.

In a podcast episode by McKinsey, Blas Maquivar the President of Global Emerging Markets at Mars Wrigley highlighted that he saw three major trends getting a huge fillip during the pandemic - the first, an acceleration in digital sales, second, people discovering new activities with their families inside their homes and third, higher awareness towards health and wellness.

They have already started local production of its popular brand ''Galaxy'', bringing the price down to Rs 10.

To discuss the road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Blas Maquivar and Kalpesh Parmar, Country General Manager at Mars Wrigley India.

