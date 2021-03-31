  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Business
VIDEOS
Auto

March auto sales numbers tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

Updated : March 31, 2021 03:40 PM IST

Auto sales numbers for the month of March are expected tomorrow (April 1). Though the numbers can't be compared on year-on-year (YoY) basis because at the same time last year there was a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the wholesale sales have improved across segments. In fact, channel checks indicated improvement in retail sales across passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, as well as the tractor segment. Hence the numbers are expected to be good.

CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy gets the key expectations from the numbers.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement