March auto sales numbers tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

Updated : March 31, 2021 03:40 PM IST

Auto sales numbers for the month of March are expected tomorrow (April 1). Though the numbers can't be compared on year-on-year (YoY) basis because at the same time last year there was a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the wholesale sales have improved across segments. In fact, channel checks indicated improvement in retail sales across passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, as well as the tractor segment. Hence the numbers are expected to be good.

