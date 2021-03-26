Maintaining FY22 guidance of topline of over Rs 10,000 cr: Dixon Technologies’ Atul Lall

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : March 26, 2021 12:09 PM IST

Atul Lall, Managing Director of Dixon Technologies on Friday said that they will end FY21 with a revenue of around Rs 6,200-6,300 crore. Lall also said that they are maintaining FY22 guidance of over Rs 10,000 crore.

“Current financial year we are going to close at around Rs 6,200-6,300 crore which is a decent growth over last year’s revenue of almost Rs 4,400 crore. Similarly, we will have growth in profitability also. This is despite in Q1 because of the pandemic, it was a complete washout. In the forthcoming financial year, we are targeting very aggressive growth. I had already mentioned a number of Rs 10,000 crore plus in FY21-22 and a significant increase in the bottomline as well. So, we still stand by the same; possibility we will do even better,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Lall expects the margin to remain in the range of 4.4-4.5 percent going ahead on the back of the product mix. He is also expecting a 25-30 percent CAGR run-rate post FY22.

He said that commodity price rise is impacting the consumer durable companies.

However, Lall said, “We have two kinds of revenue streams. One is an OEM revenue stream wherein we work on a prescriptive basis. So, all price increases on the commodity side, we have been able to pass on to our principle because that is the way the contracts are drafted.”

He also said that for the current financial year, Dixon Technologies has met the eligibility criteria on investment and revenue threshold for handset manufacturing PLI. However, they have not yet heard from the government.