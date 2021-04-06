Maharashtra government clarifies on COVID restrictions

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : April 06, 2021 09:45 AM IST

The Maharashtra government has issued clarifications with respect to new restriction under the ‘Break the Chain’ plan.

The government said essential services will remain uninterrupted during curfew timings. Petrol pumps and related products, cargo services, data centres, cloud services supporting critical infrastructure, government and private security services and fruit vendors would be added to the essential services list.

The Maharashtra government had said that exchanges, banks would also be allowed to work in a situation where private offices will have to remain shut. Now the government has said that SEBI and SEBI offices, stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, and SEBI registered intermediaries will also be allowed to remain open.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.