Maharashtra COVID curbs: Experts discuss the impact on businesses

Updated : April 14, 2021 09:03 PM IST

As Maharashtra continues to battle the rise in COVID cases, the state government on Tuesday announced a 15-day long statewide curfew from April 14. All establishments, public places, activities, services except for essential services will remain closed.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, B Thiagarajan, Chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council and MD of Blue Star, said that running business operations will be somewhat painful, but "we are in agreement with government".

"It is somewhat painful, but we are in agreement with the government. There were extensive consultations and on April 4 the Chief Minister himself spent more than an hour interacting with us and he had discussed with all the stakeholders. Given the situation that is prevailing in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra, I think these measures are essential," he said.

Thiagarajan said that the next 15 days are very crucial for tackling COVID situation, but they are hopeful of bouncing back and being in a much better position by April-end.

He also said that they would be reducing industrial consumption of oxygen and providing it for medical purpose.

Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder & MD of Hiranandani Group, said that it is a warlike situation and they are fully supporting the government in every way. However, he said that the virus will keep returning if the vaccination is not adequate. "Without vaccinations, this situation won't be fixed for good," he said.

Rakesh Sharma, ED of Bajaj Auto, said unlike last year, transport companies have not seen drivers leave. He also said that since auto supply chain is multi-layered, only second and third level vendors could face issues. However, he believes that those issues can be managed with local level resolution.

According to Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO of Thermax, the restrictions in Maharashtra could have been much worse. However, he expects a 15-20 percent impact on business due to the new restrictions.