Maha COVID curbs: Minimal disruption for industry; no restriction on workforce movement, says MIDC CEO

Updated : April 15, 2021 08:21 PM IST

Industry is coming to terms with the Maharashtra government's decision to impose stringent restrictions across the state till the end of the month.

The guidelines announced made exceptions for some industries, for instance factories producing essential goods and services can operate at full capacity, and industries that require continuous manufacturing can operate with 50 percent workforce.

Factories involved in exports can continue to operate. However, all other factories will have to down their shutters till the end of the month.

CNBC-TV18's managing editor Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr. P Anbalagan, CEO of MIDC, to seek clarification on many of the caveats that were announced.