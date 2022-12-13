English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homevideos Newsbusiness News

Looking at sustainable growth in India: Uber

videos | IST

Looking at sustainable growth in India: Uber

Profile image
By Ashmit Kumar   Dec 13, 2022 5:41 PM IST (Published)
Mini

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, Uber's Senior VP and Chief Legal Officer Tony West said that India is on the trajectory to be very profitable market. West claims that they are the largest employer in India after the Indian army and Indian railways and have unlocked Rs 44,600 crore of economic potential.

Uber's Senior VP and Chief Legal Officer Tony West claims that they are the largest employer in India after the Indian army and Indian railways and have unlocked Rs 44,600 crore of economic potential.

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, West added that India is on the trajectory to be very profitable market.
He said, "It's definitely one that is on that trajectory to be very profitable market, and there is going to be sustainable growth, sustainable profitability into the future. That is one of the things that we are really excited about. Part of that comes from just the enormous scale of the business."
Also Read: Uber CEO says won’t cut jobs despite mounting tech layoffs
West added that they are investing in multi-modal transports solutions to give people a whole different set of arrays of ways to get from point A to point B.
West added that Uber is open to providing social security benefits to drivers in India, but cautions that it should not be hard coded into the law.
Watch video for more.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags