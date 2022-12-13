Looking at sustainable growth in India: Uber

Uber's Senior VP and Chief Legal Officer Tony West claims that they are the largest employer in India after the Indian army and Indian railways and have unlocked Rs 44,600 crore of economic potential.

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, West added that India is on the trajectory to be very profitable market.

He said, "It's definitely one that is on that trajectory to be very profitable market, and there is going to be sustainable growth, sustainable profitability into the future. That is one of the things that we are really excited about. Part of that comes from just the enormous scale of the business."

West added that they are investing in multi-modal transports solutions to give people a whole different set of arrays of ways to get from point A to point B.

West added that Uber is open to providing social security benefits to drivers in India, but cautions that it should not be hard coded into the law.

