Lockdown Impact: Will business activity resume on easing curbs? What experts say

Updated : April 21, 2020 12:16 AM IST

India's coronavirus count has crossed 17,500 and the death toll is over 500. The country has also entered a new phase of lockdown, with restrictions being eased in nearly 500 districts which are not designated hotspots.

However, business activity remains tepid. No major auto company has begun production. Several states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi have not lifted any curbs, and said all restrictions will remain in force till May 3. Telangana has gone one step further, and extended the lockdown till May 7.

So, can we expect any business activity to resume due to the easing of these curbs?

To discuss this, Shereen Bhan spoke to Vikram Kirloskar, president of CII, Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Motor and Sundaram-Clayton, Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of CII, R Dinesh, joint managing director at TV Sundram Iyengar & Sons, Satish Reddy, chairman of Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Vivek Gambhir, MD & CEO of GCPL and co-chairman of CII FMCG Committee.