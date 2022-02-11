LCA Mark 1A rollout on track; first flight soon: Hindustan Aeronautics

The rollout of LCA Mark 1A is on track, and expect the first flight in a very short time from now, said R Madhavan, Chairman and MD of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The rollout of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A is on track, and if all goes according to plan, one can expect the first flight in a very short time, said R Madhavan, Chairman and MD of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The company’s current order book is in excess of Rs 79,200 crore. He expects the sales to grow to about Rs 24,000 crore plus this year - an increase of more than 6 percent over the last year.

This year, the deliveries will be basically on the balance of the LCA orders and the helicopters to the army and the Coast Guard. The company is confident of meeting its targets for this year.

When asked if the company is seeking any FDI involvement at this point in time, he replied, “We are seeking partnership in all aspects. If FDI comes, it will be welcomed but we are not actively seeking any foreign participation as of now. We are seeking partnership from Indian companies so that they can come along with us and be a partner in our future projects.”

