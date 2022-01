A consortium led by Larsen and Toubro's arm, L&T Hydrocarbon, has won a big Rs 7,000 crore order. The order is for two offshore packages from overseas clients. Subramanian Sarma, Whole Time Director - Energy and CEO, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering discussed this further.

A consortium led by Larsen and Toubro's arm, L&T Hydrocarbon, has won a big Rs 7,000 crore order. The order is for two offshore packages from overseas clients. Subramanian Sarma, Whole Time Director - Energy and CEO, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering discussed this further.

This order will be executed over a three and a half years period. He expects the revenues to start flowing into the books in six to nine months from now.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.