Large block deal at MTAR Technologies: Shares may have been sold by FABMOHUR, says MD

By Ekta Batra   | Mangalam Maloo   IST (Updated)
A 9.35 percent equity changed hands in MTAR Technologies. There was a large change of equity at an average price of a Rs 1,798. Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director at MTAR Technologies discussed this further.

A 9.35 percent equity changed hands in MTAR Technologies. There was a large change of equity at an average price of a Rs 1,798. Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director at MTAR Technologies discussed this further.
There is information that FABMOHUR is selling a certain number of shares. They were investors much before the initial public offering (IPO), he said.
The investors have changed hands; other than that there are no other shares sold by any promoters at this point of time, he said.
He is confident of achieving 50 percent of revenue growth for next year.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
First Published:  IST
