Updated : June 22, 2021 16:28:22 IST

KPIT Tech was buzzing in trade on Tuesday (22 June) after completion of PathPartner acquisition for a sum of Rs 191 crore.

Reema Tendulkar reports that PathPartner is an electric vehicle products company. The company is engaged in design service and solution for automotive parts like camera, security, IoT and multimedia devices.

The acquisition is likely to be EPS accretive and add 4 percent to KPIT's annual revenues.