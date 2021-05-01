Kiska Brand Bajega: The success story of world's leading social media brand Facebook

VIDEOS

Advertising

Updated : May 01, 2021 03:13:24 IST

On this week's series of 'Kiska Brand Bajega - Industry Titans', Aditya Bhat speaks to the biggest intellectual minds behind some of India's biggest brands.

In today's edition, Aditya features Silicon Valley's top tech giant and the world's leading social media brand -- Facebook.

It is a global brand that is reaching Indian consumers like no other and bringing the world closer with its supreme in-app features and innovations. Its local marketing campaigns in India like 'MoreTogether' have truly impacted the lives of several big and small businesses.

Watch the success story of Facebook India with its VP & MD Ajit Mohan.