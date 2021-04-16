  • SENSEX
Kiska Brand Bajega: Here's the success story of India's most iconic soft drink brand 'Rasna'

Updated : April 16, 2021 11:17 PM IST

On the new series of 'Kiska Brand Bajega - Industry Titans', Aditya Bhat speaks to the biggest intellectual minds behind some of India's biggest brands.

In today's edition, Aditya uncovers the story of India's most iconic soft drink concentrate brand, a brand with a golden legacy that spread love to billions of families, making them truly a household name.

Rasna's marketing campaigns like "I Love You Rasna", "Rasna Girl" and "Life Mein Rasna Milaofy" became their brand identifies and with their affordable pricing strategy soon made them a mass brand that struck the perfect cord with all kinds of consumers.

Watch the success story of Rasna with Chairman & MD Piruz Khambatta.
