Kiska Brand Bajega: Here's the success story of automobile brand MG Motor India

Updated : April 09, 2021 11:14 PM IST

On the new series of 'Kiska Brand Bajega - industry titan Aditya Bhat speaks to the biggest intellectual minds behind some of India's biggest brands.

In today's edition Aditya gets the story of an automobile brand that slam-dunk other brands internationally. After enjoying its global success, it finally entered the competitive Indian auto market with a bang.

In 2019, they introduced India's first internet car as its first car launch and soon went with the road less travelled by launching an electric SUV within just 3 years of its entrance. The company is currently riding high on its innovation and technology as its strategy to stay ahead of the race of the auto industry. Watch the success story of MG Motors India with president & MD Rajeev Chaba.
