KEC International wins new orders across verticals; management says current orderbook stands at Rs 25,000 cr

Updated : June 17, 2021 11:12:50 IST

KEC International is in focus after the company won orders worth around Rs 940 crore across verticals.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of the company, said that the orderbook currently is at about Rs 25,000 crore including L1. “Rs 20,000 crore would be orderbook and Rs 5,000 crore would be L1,” he said.

He also said that year-on-year, order intake has grown fourfold. “As far as order intake is concerned, for this quarter we have roughly around Rs 2,900 crore of orders announced till date. If you compare this with the corresponding quarter last year, it was only Rs 700 crore. So that way, it has grown by almost 4 times,” he explained.

Kejriwal said that the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) sector is slowly picking up, and they are seeing an increase in order intake in the vertical. “Almost 45 percent of Wednesday’s announcements are from the T&D sector. We are seeing the T&D sector picking up. Even last year, our order intake was 1.8 times in T&D. So, core T&D is doing well,” he said.

Apart from that, there were orders from railways which was on electrification, and civil in the metal piece, he added.

The company is also bullish on the civil vertical and expects to double the revenue in civil this year. He also expects the margins to inch towards double-digit once the company sees a growth of 50 percent in FY23.

He also said that the tender pipeline continues to be robust across verticals for the company. “As of today, we have around Rs 65,000 crore tenders which we have already bid and are awaiting results, or which are to be bid in the next month or so. So, the tender pipeline continues to be fairly robust whether in railways, transmission, or civil – the three major areas where we are there,” he said.