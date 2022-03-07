KEC International expects 15% revenue growth in FY23, margin to pick up from Q1

Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International expects margins to pick up from Q1FY23. He also expects to see 15 percent revenue growth for FY23.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International expects margins to pick up from Q1FY23. He also expects to see 15 percent revenue growth for FY23.

KEC International has won fresh order worth Rs 1,100 crore. He shared the details of the orderbook and outlook for rest of the year.

This order takes the company to about Rs 15,200 crore of order intake for the year and he hopes that in the next two-three weeks the company will get some more orders. KEC International will probably end up with Rs 16,500-17,000 crore of order intake for the year, he said. Company’s total orderbook stands at around Rs 23,500 crore of orderbook, he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video

Catch all stock market updates here