JCB to begin exports from India in 2022, says Chairman Lord Anthony Bamford

JCB India, a fully-owned subsidiary of UK-based JC Bamford Excavators is looking at exporting from India by this year itself. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Lord Anthony Bamford, Chairman of JCB said the company’s global sales value stands at around USD 7 billion and India contributes nearly USD 2.5 billion to that.

He said that the Gujarat facility will manufacture components which will be used in UK, US and in Brazil.

