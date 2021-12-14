ITC investor meet: Chairman identifies new vectors of growth

FMCG Major - ITC in focus on the back of its first-ever investor meet. The first-ever investor meeting is currently underway. In terms of the business strategy or what the focus is going to be going ahead, the chairman has said that they are identifying new vectors of growth in each business, whether it's FMCG, agri, hotels, or the ITC Infotech business.

In terms of the business strategy or what the focus is going to be going ahead, the chairman has said that they are identifying new vectors of growth in each business, whether it's FMCG, agri, hotels, or the ITC Infotech business.

They have also identified M&A, exports and proximal markets as very important vectors of growth and this is, again, across businesses.

Digital, will be the major area of focus in terms of investment to drive profitability and revenue as well.

