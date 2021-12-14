IRCON International order book up by Rs 1 lakh crore this year; expects Punjab project LOA soon

Ircon International trades higher after the company emerges as the lowest bidder for Rs 1,107 crore highway project in Punjab. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Yogesh Kumar Misra, CMD of Ircon International said they expect the letter of authorization (LOA) for this project to be issued very soon.

“This particular package has the advantage of the land acquisition having been completed so, we expect the LOA to be issued very, very soon, within this month, definitely.”

Misra said they expect to finish this project in the next two years time, which is the scheduled time for this project.

