IPO boom 2021: Experts analyse growth capital versus investor exit

Updated : July 29, 2021 16:55:35 IST

Initial public offering (IPO) boom is the big theme that Big Deal is tracking and the current cycle of listings is clearly set to change the texture of the capital markets. Nearly 30 companies, some data show, have raised about Rs 45,000 crore in this particular calendar year so far and the pipeline of the upcoming IPOs is also looking very strong.

However, there is always an analysis worth looking at when it comes to the fundraise - is the growth capital driven for companies or exit by the investors? Vivek Gupta, Partner and Head, M&A and PE tax, KPMG India; Prashant Gupta, Partner & Head of Capital Markets, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas; and Shreyash Devalkar, Senior Fund Manager – Equities, Axis Mutual Fund; discussed this further.

For entire show, watch accompanying video.
