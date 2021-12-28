Insulated against increase or reduction in prices: CCL Products

CCL Products India insulated against any increase or reduction in prices, Challa Srishant, managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

According to him, a production shortfall in Brazil is leading to rising in prices. “One positive reason for everything going up is also the demand for coffee is increasing and because there is a shortfall in production in Brazil and a couple of other countries is the main reason why the coffee prices have started going up,” said Srishant

On business, he expects margins to remain steady but export volume to grow.

Vietnam is a major area of expansion and CCL has increased the capacity from 10,000 to 30,500 a few months ago and now initiated steps to double that capacity which should be on by next year.

