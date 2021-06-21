Insecticides India expects to launch range of new products; says expansion on cards

VIDEOS

Updated : June 21, 2021 17:50:26 IST

Insecticides India’s managing director Rajesh Aggarwal on Monday said that they are expecting to launch several new products soon. He added that the chemical manufacturing company is looking to expand by Diwali this year.

“We see a lot of new products to be launched soon and they will support us in growth,” Aggarwal told CNBC-TV18.

Speaking about the business of the firm in FY22, Aggarwal said that they expect exports to jump. The domestic and institutional business will also grow because of the company’s investment in both forward and backward integration, he added

“There is a lot of expansion on cards, we have invested about Rs 50 crore in the previous year and in the current year also we have a budget of Rs 50 crore odd and we wish to complete this expansion by Diwali preferably or during the calendar year,” he said.