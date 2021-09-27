Indra Nooyi's walk down memory lane: 'Encouraged to dream and supported which was unusual at that time'

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi opened up about her early life. She thanked her family for being given all the education opportunities and being allowed to explore.

“The fact that we were allowed to dream, we were allowed to do whatever we wanted to do, we were encouraged, supported was just unusual for that time,” she said.

Gender-bais has plagued society for long and was more prevalent at the time Nooyi was growing up. However, she got a progressive environment to grow up in.

“I grew up in a progressive conservative south Indian family where the men believed that the women should be educated and should not be held back because of their gender,” she stated.

“We were given all the education opportunities, we were also allowed to explore and to do other things but within a frame,” she mentioned.

In all these people. Nooyi attributed her success as a leader in the business world to her sister. “If not for my sister, I don't think I would be here because she paved the way by going to IIM-Ahmedabad and opened the doors to business," said Nooyi, as she opened up about her early life.