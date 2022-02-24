0

India will be top market for Ikea in 10 years, says outgoing CEO Peter Betzel

By Shereen Bhan   IST (Published)
Swedish home furnishing brand Ikea has appointed its first female chief executive officer and chief sustainability officer for its India business. Susanne Pulverer is set to replace Peter Betzel who is being elevated to a new role in the Ikea group. To discuss Ikea's India story and road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to the outgoing CEO Peter Betzel.

Peter was appointed as India CEO in March 2018 which was a crucial phase in Ikea's India journey.
Ikea opened its first store in Hyderabad in August 2018, the second store was launched in Mumbai in December 2021 and in one year's time, it launched another store in Mumbai.
