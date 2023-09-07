CNBC TV18
homevideos Newsbusiness NewsIndia's top conglomerates sign pact at Singapore Mediation Centre, expert weigh in

India's top conglomerates sign pact at Singapore Mediation Centre, expert weigh in

India's top conglomerates Tata, Birla, Reliance, and Mahindra Group representatives signed a declaration of intent at the Singapore Mediation Centre in an effort to improve the resolution mechanism.

Profile image

By Nisha Poddar  Sept 7, 2023 6:44:29 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
This episode of Court Corner discusses an important aspect of commercial dispute resolution, mediation. In a significant move, India's top conglomerates Tata, Birla, Reliance, and Mahindra Group representatives signed a declaration of intent at the Singapore Mediation Centre in an effort to improve the resolution mechanism.

To understand this CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to advocate, Ashok Gupta. He has been the head of legal affairs at Aditya Birla Group for several years.
Watch the video for more.
Also Read | CCI releases draft rules to encourage settlements, minimise litigation
X