India's top conglomerates sign pact at Singapore Mediation Centre, expert weigh in

This episode of Court Corner discusses an important aspect of commercial dispute resolution, mediation. In a significant move, India's top conglomerates Tata, Birla, Reliance, and Mahindra Group representatives signed a declaration of intent at the Singapore Mediation Centre in an effort to improve the resolution mechanism.

To understand this CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to advocate, Ashok Gupta. He has been the head of legal affairs at Aditya Birla Group for several years.

