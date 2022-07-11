India needs media regulatory framework that uses technology in a big way: Former Prasar Bharati CEO

Prasar Bharati is the government company that runs the vast terrestrial and satellite network of Doordarshan as well as the All India Radio Network and their digital avatars. Shashi Shekhar Vempati was the first person from the private sector to have been appointed as the CEO of the company in 2017. As Shashi’s 5 year tenure came to an end in June, CNBC-TV18 spoke to him to understand his perspective on the dynamic media landscape in India.

Mandated for providing information, education, and entertainment, Prasar Bharati is also the repository of all audio-visual archival material that belongs to the Indian state.

